Ocean's Current Causes Arctic Ocean's Plastic Trash

The smallest and the shallowest among five major oceans is on a big risk today. The Arctic Ocean is now a "garbage collector" of plastics as trash from the Atlantic Ocean was discovered by the scientists in its waters.

Published last Wednesday was a journal of Science Advances showing the results of research last 2013 as part of the seven-month circumnavigation of the Arctic Ocean. Scientists aboard the research vessel Tara and made some documentation where they saw a presence of tiny pieces of plastic garbage.

The Arctic Ocean is now becoming an end zone of plastic garbage that is floating in the oceans, reports Yahoo. It is now accumulating a high concentration of plastic specifically in Greenland and Barent seas. This trash comes from distant regions by currents of Atlantic Ocean. As researchers named it, it creates a sort of "plastic conveyor belt" which ends up in the Arctic Ocean. Researchers found out that there are estimated 300 billion of tiny pieces in the surface area and expected to have even more at the seafloor below.

Another fact that supports this idea is, this water has a small population and thus it produces a local pollution. In the report of Portland Press Herald, Arctic has a small population and it is unlikely to produce so much waste. Another thing is the plastics are in a withered and aged state which shows that it traveled for a long time.

This research was led by Andrés Cózar of the University of Cádiz in Spain along with 11 other universities from eight nations: Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Kingdom ant United States.

It's been 60 years already since people started using plastic industrially and usage is increasing ever since. The presence of plastic in the ocean is alarming since it will harm the lives of creatures living under the oceans.