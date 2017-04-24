'Final Fantasy XV' Update: New Update Coming, Focuses On Gameplay Enhancement For PS4 Plus Other Content

In the latest gaming news, "Final Fantasy XV" is getting yet another free update. This new update will be adding some additional features for the PlayStation 4 Pro, where one of which is a new mode that will allow the game to have a stable framerate and comfortable play.

"Final Fantasy XV" was patched last month to support the PlayStation 4 Pro platform, but the update was heavily criticized for reportedly making the game perform worse under certain circumstances. Also coming in the update is the ability to magnify the game's subtitles as well as the menu screen size.

According to GameSpot, that's not all the update does, either. In addition to subtitles and menu screen sizes now being magnified, timed quests are also going to start up again, to go along with a ranking system.

Expensive weapons can also be obtained from the ranking system. Furthermore, a brand new sticker has also been added for Regalia customization, along with a new music for the game's music player.

The new "Final Fantasy XV" update will be launching on April 27, presumably exclusive for all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. According to Express, "Final Fantasy XV" is the latest installment in the game franchise and was launched in November of 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which then led to more than 6 million copies being shipped.

During the Game Developers Conference, Square Enix showed a "Final Fantasy XV" tech demo running on the PC, but this doesn't imply that the game is confirmed for the said platform, however, Square Enix has announced that they are not ruling the PC out just yet. In Addition to all the features mentioned, there will also be a booster pack free version and a Booster Pack +, which will all include the Magitek Exosuit that will give players an advantage during battles.