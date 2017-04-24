Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain would fire Nuclear Weapons if Necessary

The defense security of UK Michael Fallon stated that Prime Minister Theresa May would fire Britain's nuclear weapons at a first strike if necessary. Even if Britain is not under any nuclear attack, May is all set to launch Trident in the most extreme situations.

The statement was mentioned as Conservatives continued to exploit Labor divisions on the retention of the Trident deterrent. Apparently, there will be a very dangerous chaos if Jeremy Corbyn becomes the Prime Minister. The Trident renewal might not be in labor's election but it will be corrected within hours by party colleagues as per the Independent.

Michael Fallon further stated that the extreme situations are better not described, as this will only bring comfort to their enemies and make the deterrent less credible. The entire position of the deterrent is to leave an uncertainty in the minds of anyone who thinks of using weapons against the country.

According to the Politics Home, it is clear that Theresa May would be willing to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike against anyone who thinks of attacking the UK. Mr. Fallon also said that it cannot be sure that nobody will threaten to use a weapon against the country.

The UK is committed to renewing the Trident System and the Labor Party is clear to a credible nuclear credibility at the minimum end scale. It turns out that the country might not be in a position where the first choice will be to press the red button. They believe is negotiating away the nuclear weapons system to create a nuclear weapon free world.

Mr. Fallon believes that Jeremy Corbyn is against the nuclear deterrent and he will stop building submarines, which they already had started. He said that Corbyn would not be able to control the country's borders and he has also questioned Britain's Nato deployment earlier.