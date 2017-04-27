James Cameron’s 'Avatar' Poses Risk For Ubisoft’s Game With New Dates

The "Avatar" sequels have always been shifting between dates as James Cameron plans on shooting all four sequels back to back. It turns out that the upcoming parts are given new dates again and it poses a big risk for Ubisoft's upcoming game. The good news is that Cameron has finally settled on a release schedule for his next four sequels.

As it was mentioned earlier all the upcoming four sequels will be released in Decembers. "Avatar 2" will hit theaters in 2020, "Avatar 3" in 2021, "Avatar 4" in 2024 and "Avatar 5" in 2025. Hardcore fans of the film have been eagerly waiting for its release in 2018, which was mentioned earlier. But unfortunately, the director has changed his plans due to the production as per Forbes.

On the other hand, Ubisoft is coming up with an open world "Avatar" game and this was mentioned a few months ago. Now that the dates of the sequels are shifted further the game developing company might face a risk in releasing the game. Earlier Ubisoft had released its last "Avatar" game in 2009 along with the movie but this time they wanted to make it bigger and that looks like a blurred image due to the new dates announced by Cameron.

According to the New York Times, this is not the first time Cameron has announced a release date for the film. The second sequel was supposed to be released in 2012, since then it has been delayed to 2015, then 2017 to 2018 and finally to 2020.

"Avatar" has been one of the highest grossing films of all time, the director has invested around $16 million already for its sequels. Cameron is hoping to create at atmosphere exactly like the planet Pandora which was showed in the first part. The budget for the film might exceed and this might be a reason for its delay in its release date.