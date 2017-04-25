Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

SpaceX Celebrated Earth Day With Breathtaking Photograph Taken By SES-10

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:27 AM EDT
SpaceX official photo(Photo : Twitter/SpaceX)

SpaceX celebrated Earth Day 2017 with an amazing photograph of the Earth taken from its SES-10 communications satellite. The photo was posted via SpaceX's official Twitter account and it was a thrilling clear shot of the planet from the section of the satellite.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared this photo for Earth Day on the company's Twitter account. The photo was captioned "View from the fairing during SES-10 mission. #EarthDay." The photo was uploaded just in time when Earth Day festivities were celebrated on Earth, Mirror reported.

The SES-10 satellite was launched on March 30 via the Falcon 9 booster rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. This satellite was SpaceX's project to set up a communications satellite for Luxembourg SES SA. Aside from this, the SES-10 mission was SpaceX's take in launching a rocket to space for the second time.

SpaceX proved that a first-stage rocket booster can be used for the second time with SES-10. Musk said that creating a new rocket booster accounts for almost 70% of the cost of constructing a rocket, CNN reported. The billionaire said that rockets should be built not just a single time but it has to survive and recycled. Recycling is one major point in every Earth Day celebration all around the planet.

But despite planning to recycle rockets and rocket boosters, it looks like SpaceX won't be sending the Falcon for the third time to space. Musk said that he will be donating this rocket to the Kennedy Space Station in Cape Canaveral. It's only appropriate that this would be Falcon's final home since this was where its first mission was launched.

Aside from Falcon that launched SES-10, SpaceX has also recovered seven more first-stage rockets. The space company is busy preparing for six more launches this 2017. SpaceX also plans to send astronaut tourists to Mars soon.

