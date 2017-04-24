Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017 | Updated at 3:41 PM ET

Zayn Malik – The Best Boyfriend of the Year! Gigi Hadid Received A Kiss, Bunch of Red Roses, & Stuff Toy from 'Still Got the Time' Singer

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 11:41 AM EDT
Zayn Malik showered his girlfriend Gigi Hadid with tons of love after Hadid celebrates her 22nd birthday on April 23. Although they are kind of private when it comes to their relationship they like to post cute selfies every now and then.

According to The Sun, Zayn shared a photo via Instagram where he called Gigi Hadid as his everything. Yet Gigi Hadid posted their sweetest photo ever where Zayn gives her a romantic kiss straight from the side of her lips while holding a peach colored birthday cake.

Gigi Hadid was surrounded by her loved ones including Zayn Malik, his boyfriend who poured all his love to her. The 22 years old model also receives a stuff toy and bunch of red roses.

On the other hand, cakes and flowers are just the beginning for her birthday celebration, Gigi had taken a helicopter ride wherein she was spotted sporting a cropped white shirt and blue jeans, according to Mail Online. The Victoria Secret model also wore a pair pink of Gucci Fur loafers.

In addition, Gigi and together with her friends decided to have some fun with the wigs where Hadid put on the long pink wig. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid briefly broke up but eventually get back immediately and now they are so madly in love with each other.

On the other side, Zayn Malik's new music video for his "Still Got The Time" was released earlier this week where Zayn throw a big wild party in his house in London. The video was directed by Calmatic and it was filmed at Zayn's own house.

In the video the former 1D band member was spotted puffing a suspicious cigarette, sipping a drink and even takes a time to sit down and a new tattoo. Zayn Malik's new music video "Still Got The Time" features the Canadian singer and rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.

