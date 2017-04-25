‘The Science Guy’ Bill Nye Joined The Science March Campaign Against President Trump Administration

After US President Donald Trump announced last month to cut off the budget for medical and scientific research, many of science professional reacted on the new order. This includes a very well known man for science, Bill Nye who joined a march for science against Donald Trump administration's idea of cutting off the budget.

On Saturday, Bill Nye also know as "the science guy" was spotted joining a thousand marchers in Washington and proclaimed how science really improve everyone's life while many lawmakers are opposing their project for the new research. According to an American science educator, Bill Nye the march serves as a reminder to all which is an indication of how science really affects humans health and prosperity, on Variety report.

Moreover, Bill Nye added that the Constitution of United States was promoting the progress of science in functional arts that contains on Article one, Section 8 which the framer's Constitution serve as a model for constitutional governments. The reported march was joined by hundred of cities around the world, claimed by organizer's protest march.

The march was intentionally made during on Earth day were President Donald Trump send his message admiring those who preserve the natural beauty of their nation. Donald Trumps administration was believed of having cut the Environmental Protection Agency that includes the budget for scientific research.

On Guardian interview with Bill Nye, the CEO of the Planetary Society suggested that scientist must get involved on political issues since President Donald Trump administration attempt to destroy the scientific areas from further research to climate investigation. Since the US President announced his new motive to cuts budget for science research.

According to Bill Nye that the researcher's life including himself was in critical stage since science brings big involvement to political issues even they do not want to support the party. He also added that many of lawmakers only believe what they have seen while the real truth was set aside.