‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Sasha’s Character Plus Cast Update, Release Date & Story Line

Ever since "The Walking Dead" Season 7 concluded, fans have been very eager to find out what the show-runners have for them next. The last season ended with Alexandria, the Kingdom and the Hilltop declaring war against Negan played by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the Saviors along with characters Sasha played by actress Sonequa Martin-Green. Now it appears like "The Walking Dead" Season 8 is going to make a comeback this year.

In the previous season, viewers were shown that there were several attacks taking place. Moreover, Sasha's character was seen making a decision that would change the entire storyline for the "The Walking Dead" Season 8. When offered solace in exchange for support by Negan, she is seen denying it - which in turn leads to her capture and her sudden urge to kill Negan. It appears like the eighth season will carry to torch forward by revolving around the future of these decisions.

According to a report published by Hollywood Reporter, "The Walking Dead" Season 8 will essentially adopt the "All-Out War" arc from the original comics by Robert Kirkman. The man behind the show, Scott M Gimple was even reported to have confirmed the news. To add to the excitement of Walking Dead's fans, he even suggested that the upcoming season will be more intense. If the fans were to go on what he had to say, then he simply suggested that the first four episodes of the show will have its fan broken.

Another report published by Express UK suggests that Negan will be playing an important role in the "The Walking Dead" Season 8. That being said, it doesn't appear like he is going to die anytime soon.

Therefore, rumors of his death are finally put to rest. In fact, it is widely believed that he will end up being a prisoner and even serve as Rick's ally during his war with The Whisperers. This particular group is especially vicious given the fact that they exist purely to protect the undead. As per reports, the "The Walking Dead" Season 7 will air in fall this year.