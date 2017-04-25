Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Selena Gomez Found Herself In A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reunion; Singer And Boyfriend The Weeknd Spotted Enjoying Sushi

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
Apr 25, 2017
"Wizards of the Waverly Place" will always be one of the favorite TV series by Disney. Selena Gomez took to Instagram to celebrate a mini reunion in the form of her on-screen brother, David Henrie's wedding.

According to ET , "Wizards of the Waverly Place" actor tied the knot with girlfriend ex-Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill. Among the invitees were ex-cast member Selena Gomez.

"Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married," ET quoted Selena Gomez's Instagram. "Even though we for sure knew it would be him first". May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!"

Selena Gomez went on to express her happiness about the reuniting with her old cast members. Co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise posted their reactions after meeting their TV family in years.

Selena Gomez's "Wizards of Waverly Place" appeared on the Disney Channel comedy from 2007 to 2012. Apart from her, the series starred Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise.

The old friends posted many candid moments from the wedding on social media. While many of the attendees brought dates, Selena Gomez's boyfriend The Weeknd was not part of the event.

Instead, the singer and her boyfriend decided to hang out together later. As per Mail Online, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attended a John Mayer show in Los Angeles together later that evening. 

The following day, Selena Gomez was again spotted with her boyfriend as they enjoyed a romantic meal together. The pair chose the popular Japanese eatery Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills to enjoy sushi. 

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd decided to leave the restaurant together and were seeing getting into the back of a luxury car. While they never officially announced their relationship in public numerous photos of the pair cozying up revealed this January proving that they are indeed dating.  

 

