‘Prison Break’ Season 6 Might Not Be In The Making

"Prison Break" Season 5 recently premiered on the small screen, taking the audience by a pleasant surprise, given the number of new plot twists and characters there were.

A report published by The Sun last summer had given its fans a short glimpse into what had to be expected in the upcoming season. However, what the fans probably didn't know back then was the fact that the season would turn out to be so successful. The year 2016 witnessed the growth Prison Break's fan-base. The fifth season was full of unexpected twists and turns.

Unfortunately, according to a report published by Metro, actor Paul Scheuring has been dropping hints lately suggesting that there might not be a sixth season. He was reported to have said that fifth season will mark the finale of Prison Break.

However, another report published by Heavy suggests that there might not be a "Prison Break" Season 6 after all. It claims that there are very few chances that Prison Break might actually return in the future. Paul Scheuring - who is the man behind the show - is reported to have run out of ideas. This comes across as a heart-breaking news especially for all those fans who have been anticipating the arrival of Prison Break ever since its fifth season concluded.

In the past, there have been many revivals taking place. For instance, Boy Meets World, Dallas, Full House and Gilmore Girls. The network that runs Prison Break is the same that runs the above-mentioned shows as well. Since the former three have managed to garner much attention - it is also believed that even Prison Break will be given yet another chance. For now, it remains uncertain whether or not Prison Break will return in the form of a sixth season, even if it does - it will after a very long time.