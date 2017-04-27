'Madam Secretary' Season 3: Keith Doherty, Elizabeth Roles Plus Cast & Plot

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 aired in October last year, taking the fans on a roller-coaster ride. Sixteen episodes of season 3 are already done and with about 5 episodes still left to go, fans are finding it difficult to guess what to expect next.

The storyline up till now revolved around Elizabeth Mccord's character (Tea Leoni) and her struggles while dealing with the threats imposed on her family due to the heated negotiation with other nations.

Moreover, a guest appearance that will be made by Michael Boatman as the character FBI Director Keith Doherty will be playing a vital addition the "Madam Secretary" Season 3 story's future plot. He will prove to be of a great support to Henry played by Tim Daly and Elizabeth when they are solving the case of Jason's hacked computer.

Meanwhile, as reported by Broadway World, Elizabeth will be seen dealing with Algeria. She will appear to be quite mature and will be dealing with the situation with extreme delicacy. She intends on preventing a civil war between nations. Moreover, with the death of US Ambassador in the previous episodes - things have now become much more complicated. It will surely make "Madam Secretary" Season 3 interesting.

Separately, "Madam Secretary" even got into trouble recently. According to a report published by The Daily Mail, there have been protests against what was showcased in the show. The Philippines have apparently started protesting after a fictional leading character of a country in "Madam Secretary" was seen making a pass at a female USSecretary of State. This character is played by Tea Leoni, i.e. Elizabeth Mccord.

The latest episode - episode 20 which is titled 'Extraordinary Hazard' is expected to showcase how Elizabeth's policy advisor gets kidnapped while carrying out diplomatic activities across France. Elizabeth is seen taking the blame to herself when she hears of this. While American government is kept unaware of the operation, it becomes difficult for Elizabeth to get out of this situation.