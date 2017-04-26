Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple iMacs 2017: Ryzen 7 Chip, UHD Display Plus Release Date & Price

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 02:19 AM EDT
Apple Introduces New Versions Of The iMac Computer And iLife Applications

Apple Introduces New Versions Of The iMac Computer And iLife Applications(Photo : David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Apple iMacs 2017 is one of the most anticipated gadgets of this year. Cupertino tech giant Apple has been widely reported to be working on reviving its iMacs this year. It seems like it is actually going to be happening. Fans can expect a fresh line-up of iMacs this year. Here is what can be expected this year.

According to a report published by PCAdvisor, since Intel recently launched its Kaby Lake processors, therefore, it is widely rumored that this is the likable choice that is going to be Apple iMacs 2017. Adding to the fuel of rumors, AMD is also reportedly working on releasing a fresh lineup of Ryzen 7 chips, it appears like the Apple iMac (2017) will finally be taking its form. In fact, even Apple made an official comment, suggesting that iMacs will, in fact, be released this year. 

Apple already held an event recently due to its RED iPhone 7 product. It appears however, the company won't be holding any more events until June 2017. Enormous product announcements are expected between the months of September and October 2017. That event may see several major debuts including the new iPhone devices, iPad devices as well as a fresh line-up of iMacs this year.

Another report published by Best Buy Leak suggests that the upcoming Apple iMac 2017 is going to sport a 27-inch display UHD and will further offer 32GB of RAM along with being powered by a 2TB Fusion Drive and will be priced at around $3,199.99. The price is a stark rise for the iMacs that are already in the market.

Separately, it is also believed that the arriving Apple iMac 2017 will feature a keyboard plus Touchbar - just like the one found on the recent MacBook Pro. Stay tuned for more updates and news on Apple iMac.

