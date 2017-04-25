Blac Chyna Breaks Kylie Jenner’s Possessions During Her Fight With Rob Kardashian

The Kardashian/Jenners clan was not happy with Blac Chyna before, however, now they are furious. Since Rob Kardashian and her fights grew messier, Kylie Jenner found herself in the midst of it.



According to People, the latest episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" features major fights between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. This time the family got dragged in the feud.



Apparently, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been living in one of Kylie Jenner's homes as paid tenants. During one of the heated arguments between the pair, Chyna ended up damaging some the properties inside the house.



"My mom calls me and apparently Blac Chyna threw something at my television," People quoted Kylie Jenner. "It's a little disrespectful and I wouldn't do that to someone else's home."



Kylie Jenner added that she is finding it very hard to support her brother and Blac Chyna's relationship. She thinks that it's unhealthy for them and they should end the on-again-off-again relationship already.



Rob Kardashian soon announced his fight with Blac Chyna on Snapchat. Concerned sister Kim Kardashian West couldn't stop but get involved as well.



Kim stated that her brother's Snapchat messages were really emotional and this was nothing like him. This ordeal took place back in December when Blac Chyna decided to take her and Rob Kardashian's newborn baby girl and leave.



As per Mirror, Kim Kardashian also found out that police had to come to the house after Blac Chyna left and make sure Rob doesn't do anything to harm himself. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's then boyfriend, stated that the man did look suicidal in his Snapchats.



Later in the episode, Rob Kardashian assured his fans that he and Blac Chyna have decided to patch up again and they all are fine. However, his family did not agree with this sentiment.



The Kardashians strongly believe that the pair should break up permanently since it is going to get worse. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are currently on a break however they are still sharing cozy pictures on social media, sparking speculation that the couple is back together.

