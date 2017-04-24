'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers: Adelaide Kane Hinted The Finale Episode Will be Heart Moving & Satisfying; Mary and Elizabeth Hinted First Meet

"Reign" season 4 is coming to an end with just a few episodes left and fans are all keen to know what the series have in store for them for the finale? The production is better known for its creative reasons and everybody is intrigued what will happen. Will the history repeats itself or a course of fate will change the ending?

The CW opened "Reign" Season 4 featuring Mary's arrival in France. She reportedly getting ready to marry Prince Francis that suggests being the total change of history of her, beheaded in the end.

But according to the recent interview of Adelaide Kane, who portrays the role of young Marry, hinted that "Reign" season 4 will be sticking to the history. Mary, the ill-fated Queen of Scots claimed that happiness is not likely something to achieve easily, TV Line has reported.

According to the report, Mary's history was tragic as she was beheaded for her so-called involvement planning to murder Queen Elizabeth I. Adelaide Kane also shared that Francis would be alive if the "Reign" season 4 will not be sticking to the history events that have happened.

"Reign" Season 4 mostly stuck in its history events which clearly means that the births and deaths that are significant to Mary's life have already happened. So, there is no way to change the fate and the course of history as it will strike a great change for people living in the present.

With everybody known the ending of "Reign" season 4, producers and writers promised its fans and viewers that a satisfying and really moving finale will be seen. Also, according to Laurice McCarthy, the co-creator of the show confirmed that the American historical fantasy season 5 is totally canceled.

There will be nothing more after season 4, Deadline has reported. Meanwhile, in "Reign" season 4 episode 10 titled "A Better Man," Mary has started organizing a plan to dethroned Elizabeth and tried to take-over the English throne in the forthcoming episode.

Also, Mary and Elizabeth hinted to have their first meeting before the show wraps up on June 16, 2017. "Reign" season 4 episode 10 is set to air on April 28, 2017, on The CW channel.