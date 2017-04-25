Donald Trump Congratulate NASA Female Astronaut Peggy Whitson In Her Space Time Achievement

A new record for time in space was made by a female American biochemistry researcher, Peggy Whitson. While US President Donald Trump called NASA female astronaut to congratulate for the another achievement and suggest to boost in Mars in his first or second term.

According to Peggy Whitson, it was a great honor to break a record in space that represents all the workers in NASA which made the space flight very likely to happen and set the record attainable. President Donald Trump really gives his deep appreciation to Peggy Whitson and admit that he cannot fly 17,000 miles per hour like what the female astronaut did, on The Guardian report.

Meanwhile, the US President ask Peggy Whitson on what people should learn being in space.Peggy Whitson answered the US President with NASA's further investigations on space station such as how to manage life-support systems, a solar power to integrate two chemical compound water and carbon dioxide and how will space really affect man's body.

While the US President Donald Trump was happy to hear what astronaut Peggy stated. The 57-year old female astronaut of NASA arrived at the space station with just a limited day on November 19, 2016, and required to return to Earth in September.

According to NASA, Peggy Whitson got the record of 534 days, 2 hours, 49 min and counting in space compared to his colleague, Jeff William who stayed 500 days in space, as CNN reported. Moreover, US President Donald Trump's idea of speeding up to Mars was very likely to happen but take decades to achieve the future travel since it needs an expensive attempt, according to Peggy Whitson.

Peggy Whitson was a former NASA chief astronaut and her first mission started in 2002. She was the first female astronaut who commanded the space station and begins her journey as space leader in April 2008.