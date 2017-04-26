'Blindspot' On The Edge And Spoilers Alert On The Upcoming Episodes

Set in the busy and crowded place in the middle of Time Square New York, a beautiful tattooed woman out of nowhere sprung out of the bag with no memory and inkling of who she is. This is how "Blindspot" was introduced two years back that has greatly perked viewers' interest and became an instant hit. From among the many shows with the same crime drama genre, it is a huge achievement to immediately create a huge following just after few episodes of airing.

"Blindspot" centers on the mystery of each of Jane Doe's tattoos that have led FBI into solving international and high profile crimes. The straight to the point storytelling and revelation of each tattoo is what keep fans hanging on their seats every episode. And with some major characters getting surprising deaths, the uncertainty further triggers interest that keeps fans on getting hooked.

But while season 2 is on the run, "Blindspot" presents bigger plots including more conspiracies and digging deeper into Jane's past and her connection to FBI Agent Kurt Weller. Fans were introduced to Jane's not-so-normal family, myriad of betrayals and personal debacles. But tapping into all of these conflicts have led the show into a difficult crossroads as the season progresses.

Advertisement

While there are only three episodes left, the future for the season 3 is still unclear as the network is yet to announce the show's renewal. However "Blindspot" is set to have fans up to their sleeves in the upcoming episodes as Fox Sports News reported Ronda Rousey, to guest star as Sandstorm's asset in prison where she will work alongside Audrey Esparza who plays FBI Agent Zapata.

And as all the fans are still waiting in line for further announcements, Weller and Jane will be taking them to another undercover assignment on a high-stake scavenger hunt to solve another crime on this week's "Blindspot" episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, the two are set to go through a dual polygraph test where they will discover and learn quite a bit about each other.