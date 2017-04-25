Why Everyone Is Loving The New Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos-Except Their Baristas

Starbucks' newest limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino wasn't truly everyone's favorite. While people were busy taking pictures of the pink-and-blue drink and have them posted on each of their social media accounts, exhausted baristas around the country are having a really hard time with the overwhelming customer demand for the said drink.

The trendy Frappuccino was offered at participating stores starting on Wednesday, April 19 and throughout Sunday, April 23, while supplies lasted. According to Mental floss, the Unicorn Frappuccino's main ingredient appears to be food coloring, In addition to mango syrup, as well as containing a hearty dose of pink powder and a sour blue drizzle, all while garnished with whipped cream and a blue and pink powder topping.

Most would claim that the Unicorn Frappucino looked purple at first, with blue swirls. But when the drink was stirred well, it then turned into pink, and the flavor turned tart and sweet.

The majority would claim that the drink's taste wasn't anything special and was just the same as normal flavored frappucinos. But because of its 'Instagrammable' appearance, the Unicorn Frappuccino proceeded to sell out at multiple stores.

The extreme popularity of the Unicorn Frappucino has prompted baristas to take to the internet and express their frustrations. According to the Irish Examiner, a Colorado-based barista named Braden Burson has even said in a since-deleted Twitter video to not get the drink at all, along with sharing his nightmares while having to handle the extreme amount of demands coming from customers that he had to take.

Reddit, meanwhile, was clogged with multiple complaints coming from stressed-out baristas, which highlighted one particular barista who shared about being forced to whip up 56 Unicorn Frappuccinos for a single order. But to the relief of many baristas, Starbuck's limited Unicorn Frappuccino craze is now finally over.

But with that said, it has been concluded that they are the only company employees that were clamoring for the hit beverage to come to a stop. Along with that, Starbucks has even received some tremendously positive feedback for the Unicorn Frappucino, as avid customers of the famous café have expressed their wanting for the drink to make a comeback.