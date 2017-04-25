Rockstar Launches 'Grand Theft Auto' Old-school Car Game

Rockstar Games is reportedly launching a retro-inspired stunt racing game that heavily resembles the much-loved "Grand Theft Auto" games of the past. Titled as "Tiny Racers," it is an arcade-style game that will delight fans and give them nostalgia of the popular '80s game Micro Machines and will be launching on "GTA Online" by next week.

A teaser video has also been released by Rockstar, showcasing a rip-roaring battle on birds' eye view. Also in the video, neon racing cars are battling it out to be the first on the finish line, smashing into each other while racing to catch some speed-up bonuses as they try to complete the course.

According to The Sun, some keen gamers might recognize the top-down perspective from the first ever "Grand Theft Auto," which was launched way back in 1997. The brand new racing game looks pretty much like the first ever "Grand Theft Auto," when players were racing cars from a birds' eye view

Rockstar Games has confirmed that "Tiny Racers" will officially launch online on April 25. Avid "Grand Theft Auto" fans are hyped and eagerly awaiting for the next addition to its console series.

In other news, rumors have been suggesting that the highly-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6" could potentially be featuring a female protagonist, along with the possibility of it being set in London. Meanwhile, "Grand Theft Auto V" has been used to train the driverless cars of the future, according to Engadget.

The hit Rockstar blockbuster game is being used by several major engineering and technology companies in order to test reactions of driverless cars in scenarios that they will potentially encounter out on the road. Finally, the reason why "GTA V" keeps it consistent high demands in the sales department is directly related to Rockstar constantly keeping "GTA Online" fresh and new.