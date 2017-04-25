LG V30 Front Pane to have Dual Front Camera Setup; Other Specs, Features Revealed!

After unveiling the LG G6, it appears that the South Korean tech company is gearing for another smartphone release. This time it would be the LG V30 which was recently believed to house a dual selfie camera due to leak photo of its front panel.

According to Android Headlines, an alleged glass panel of LG V30 has surfaced all over the wire, indicating a few attention-grabbing details that are in the process. Based on the leaked image it appears that the upcoming smartphone from LG will arrive boasting a dual selfie camera. It can be noticed that smartphone makers are putting dual cameras on the rear portion of the handset, but the latest development will be offering dual cameras in front also.

It was also noted that the smartphone manufacturer OPPO recently unveiled what it dubbed as a "Selfie Expert" F3 Plus which boasts a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1/3-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture plus a wide-angle lens coupled with an 8-megapixel resolution and 120-degree angle 6-element lens. Going back, the LG V20 is already incorporated with a dual-camera setup on the back and it only makes sense that the South Korean tech giant would want to improve the LG V30 by adding a dual-camera in its front portion.

Furthermore, Uber Gizmo has noted that the possible dual front camera setup; it is still hard to tell what will be the screen size of the LG V30 or even how it will look like. Nevertheless, other speculations suggest that this gadget might be engineered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. This upcoming device from the South Korean smartphone maker might also flaunt an enormous 6 GB of RAM and an enhanced audio technology.

As of now, LG hast confirmed this information about the LG V30 yet. But then, if it will be proven to be true, it seems that the South Korean tech giant would really want to compete with other smartphone makers focusing on selfie cameras.