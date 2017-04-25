OnePlus 5 Reveals Specs Including 23-Megapixel Dual Camera, and More!

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Apr 25, 2017
The Chinese tech giant; OnePlus is expected to unveil another flagship killer this year. Dubbed as OnePlus 5, the said handset will reportedly flaunt Snapdragon 835 SoC, 23-megapixel dual camera and other top caliber specs and features.

According to Mobi Picker, the OnePlus 5 will be having powerful specs and it could basically compete with other flagship devices from other smartphone makers like Samsung and Xiaomi. Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming handset from OnePlus will be engineered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It is also worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the first Android smartphone to be powered by the SD 835 SoC. Aside from that, there were also speculations that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be equipped with the same chipset but recent news suggest that Xiaomi will utilize Snapdragon 821 instead since the Snapdragon 835 supply is running low.

Moreover, the leak also indicated that the OnePlus 5 could arrive armed with a huge 8 GB of RAM. Although former speculations suggest that the smartphone would feature 6 GB of RAM along with 64GB storage that can be further expanded.

Aside from the aforementioned features, Droid Report has learned that the OnePlus 5 will sport a 5.5-inch display. This handset is also rumored to be powered by a 3,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge feature. The OnePlus 5 is also predicted to be running on the latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system but the smartphone will soon obtain Android O.

When it comes to the camera department, the OnePlus 5 will be housing a 23-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The upcoming OnePlus device will most probably come with a dual rear camera setup that will deliver its users efficient 3D and depth capturing.

As for the release, OnePlus 5 is believed to make to hit the market shelves in mid of the second quarter. For its price, it was predicted that the 64 GB version of the flagship killer would almost cost US$439 while the 128 GB model will be tagged at around US$479. Furthermore, there is also a chance that there will be a 256 GB OnePlus 5 version but there is no assumed price as of the moment.

 

 

