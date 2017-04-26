Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28

The "Bleach" anime which was original manga created by Tite Kubo ended after 15 seasons. The mangaka is taking a break from releasing new manga chapters for the main story but a new spinoff entitled "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" will make its debut on April 28.

"Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" is a spinoff penned by Ryohgo Narita, the author of another popular franchise "Durarara!!!" Crunchyroll reports that the new manga will be released twice a month on Fridays on Shonen Jump+.

The released ad for "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" reveals that the spinoff story will feature Hisagi Shūhei as the main character. Hisagi Shūhei in the main "Bleach" manga is the vice-captain of Squad 9. The released ad also featured Rangiku Matsumoto, the lieutenant from the 10th division.

The "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" spinoff manga will be about Hisagi Shūhei investigating the mysterious events in the three realms of the story's universe. A new head of the Tsunayashiro family, which is considered one of greatest clans is said to be the probable cause of the commotion.

ComicBook notes that the advert for the spinoff shows off some characters from the "Bleach" anime and manga. Arrancar Grimmjow, Fullbringers and the Soul King are expected to turn up in "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World."

Furthermore, a note from Ryohgo Narita was also published in the advert. The author mentioned that he worked directly with Tite Kubo for some scenes in the upcoming spinoff. He adds that he received directions from the original mangaka for "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World."

"Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" will premiere this Friday in Japan. However, the spinoff manga will be released in its original text. English readers will have to wait for a few days for the translation because it is not known if the chapters will be English-translated.