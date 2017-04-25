Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

‘One Piece’ Chapter 864: Big Mom’s Killing List Grows With Jinbe Leaving Her Group To Join The Straw Hats

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:22 AM EDT
ONE PIECE.com official photo

"One Piece" chapter 864 will get very rowdy as Big Mom becomes very frustrated after her much-awaited wedding celebration was destroyed by Luffy and the Straw Hats. It's said that the humungous pirate queen will be expanding her killing list soon as she found out that Jinbe, one of his loyal compatriots has decided to quit and join the Straw Hats. Chapter 864 title is yet to be announced but many "One Piece" fans believe it will be about Big Mom's outburst as Brook, disguised as Luffy, was able to break Mother Carmel's photo with a hammer.

Big Mom will have a lot on her plate as she deals with Jinbe, gets frustrated over the wedding cake that she has been expecting to eat and becomes furious about the real identity of the Luffy who broke Mother Carmel's portrait. Fandom reported that before "One Piece" episode 864, Big Mom was so furious about the Luffys that came out of the wedding cake that she took the lifespans of all the cooks that baked it.

However, Big Mom was unable to take Jinbe's lifespan when the pirate told her outright that he was leaving her crew. Korea Portal reported that now that Jinbe is unafraid of Big Mom, she has no power over him. This will surely upset Big Mom realizing that she has no control over Jinbe who might be starting a mutiny soon. "One Piece" chapter 864 will surely feature Big Mom's all out power as she tries to control the situation which is now going too much out of hand.

"One Piece" chapter 864 will also show how important Carmel's portrait it to Big Mom and her family. She was furious about what happened during the party but it looks like everything came to pieces when Brook, disguised as Luffy, came and broke the portrait with the use of a hammer. And because of this shocking incident, fans are predicting that Luffy's plan will be foiled and Big Mom will become very outraged.

