'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 2 Carrie Coon, Swedish Physicists

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:22 AM EDT
Premiere Of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 - Arrivals

Premiere Of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 - Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)

There are just seven episodes to go for "The Leftovers" to draw to a contentious close, the first two seasons has set itself apart from the prestige drama with their own complex and individual narratives. Season 3 was set up with a heavy premiere and the Swedish Physicists has confirmed many new changes.

After an admirably bold opening episode, the show had returned with an episode focused squarely on its ace in the pack.  Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) has been one of the most noted and loved characters in the shows. Nora's plans have been changed by Mark and the show has brought more surprises when Mark promised he can help her see her children again as per the New York Times.

There is also a sad story behind Nora's tattoo and there are many things that are yet to be revealed. "The Leftovers" mysteries are never more important than the torment faced by the characters, and this is probably the main key reason why Damon Lindelof's series is a cut above the rest. 

According to the Independent, "The Leftovers" is tinged with its own brand of heartbreaking comedy running through its best with Lindelof's choice of the opening credit song.  There are moments that effuse sadness and yet bring a chuckle at the same time. Ultimately it has an epic story brings a satisfaction to all the people who watch the show.

Carrie Coon has been a mysterious and curious character since the "Gone Girl" actor certainly brings the character to life. With unusual things beginning to happen some are certainly harder to explain and some make sense after a few episodes. There is also good news for all the fans as "The Leftovers" airs in the US on HBO it will also air on Sky Atlantic this July.

 

 

