â€˜Preyâ€™ Takes Recycling For Earth Day To A Whole New Level With â€˜Recycler Chargeâ€™

"Prey" first-person action video game gets really serious when it comes to Earth Day 2017. The game, which will be released in May will not just offer action and adventure aboard Thalos 1 space station but will also teach players how to recycle with the use of the "Recycler Charge."

"Recycle Charge" is a recycling unit on board the Thalos 1, the setting for "Prey." IGN featured "Prey's" new recycling system which allows players to break down anything into small cubes and then use these cubes to create new items. The "Recycler Charge" is fairly easy to use, as seen in an official video released by "Prey."

A players simply point at the thing that he wants to get rid of and then the machine takes the item and transforms this into small colorful cubes. These cubes can be used to manufacture new things. Definitely handy for life in a small lonely space station like Thalos 1.

But Thalos 1 is not a typical space station. It is where alien studies were conducted. Things got out of hand and one alien species managed to escape and this led to the abandonment of the space station. Players will live the life of an astronaut on board the Thalos 1 and aside from recycling, they need to find a way to kill the alien and get off the space station soon.

The "Recycler Charge" can recycle almost anything, from coffee cups, pieces of rubbish and even alien lifeforms. Players can check this new technology out as they try "Prey" for the first time on April 27, VG247 reported. The first hour or opening hour of "Prey" will be available for free to help players make a decision if they would like to purchase the entire game.

"Prey" is from Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. The complete version of the game will be released worldwide on May 5 while a one-hour free version is set to be released on April 7. This game is available in PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.