Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Is Having A Wild Vacation In Mexico With Gal Pals

The Kardashian girls are on a crazy vacation. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian take in Mexico along with their close friends.



According to E! News, Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian are currently holidaying in Punta Mita with their gal pals. These include Brittany Gastineau, Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippin and Kim's assistant Stephanie Shepherd among others, and if their social media pics are any proving then they are having a blast.



"So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far," E! News quoted Kim Kardashian's tweet. "@kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it."



Kim Kardashian mentioned that the event was just the beginning and things went wilder after that. She tweeted that gal pal Sarah Howard tweaked her neck twerking and promised that the video will be soon uploaded on Snapchat.

According to Mail Online, Kim Kardashian complained that her friends 'fat-shamed' her for the viral unairbrushed pictures of her famous bottom. However, that did not stop her from sharing some stunning photos of her hourglass figure.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashian" star stated that Brittany Gastineau chose to ditch the group and then disappear for two days. When Larsa Pippin trying really hard to make the reality TV star eat some "special" brownies, she had to threaten her and the chef with a lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian posted a picture of an inflatable pe**s. Along with them she also posted her and Kourtney Kardashian's sexy bikini bodies completely un-edited that took the internet by storm.

Kourtney Kardashian then stunned her fans by doing a perfect cartwheel while wearing a stunning bikini. Meanwhile Kim Kardashian claimed that she is enjoying the beach and her flawless body as she takes sips from a yummy-looking milkshake.