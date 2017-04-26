Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian Moves On, Scott Disick Is Angry In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Apr 26, 2017
Looks Scott Disick is ready to move past ex Kourtney Kardashian and look for love elsewhere. The upcoming episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashian" gave a sneak peak of the reality TV star shocked to see his ex already moved on.

As per E! News, Scott Disick decides to be his old self again that involved too much alcohol and partying after finding out that Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly moved on. he was in Dubai when he got the news. 

"I'm here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else," E! News quoted Scott Disick. Kim Kardashian immediately messaged her sister Kourtney Kardashian about the situation. 

Kim Kardashian mentioned that Scott Disick has started drinking and partying again every night. She decided to investigate further by barging into Scott's hotel room and witnessing a shocking turn of event.

Kim Kardashian stated that she wants to bang down the hotel bathroom room and see what Scott Disick is hiding. Upon doing so she found another woman and called the viewers can hear the reality TV star calling someone a tramp.

 

As previously reported by  Latin Post, Scott Disick is rumored to be dating someone new. He was spotted spending alone time with a mystery woman.

The pair went on a date together in Beverly Hills. The girl has been recognized as British ex-model Ella Ross.

She currently lives in LA and works as a personal wardrobe and events stylist. Rumors are rife that Scott Disick might be thinking about settling down for good this time, however, others are still hoping for Kourtney Kardashian to come back in his life.

Witnesses claimed that Scott Disick decided to pick Ella Rose for their date in his Mercedes-Benz. They were on their date for over three hours and then he drove her home at the end of it.  

 

 

