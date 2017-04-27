Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Emma Watson On Keeping Her Private Life Away From The Limelight

'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening(Photo : (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Emma Watson may be known worldwide and has a massive following, but the famous actress claims to be very protective of her privacy. Keeping her private identity may be a hard task. Growing up in the limelight where people are constantly on their toes in her every move but the "Beauty and the Beast" heroin have learned how to figure it out through the years.

Watson is not the only celebrity to have spoken about keeping private life a secret. Though they owe it to their fans and audience to share a piece of what goes behind the cameras, requesting for some privacy may not be too much to ask.

Watson had an early start to fame when she was cast to play Hermoine in the highly successful "Harry Potter" franchise at the age of 9. In an interview with Jessica Chastain for Interview Magazine's cover story, E News reported that Watson has set some grounds rules to be able to separate her private life from public scrutiny. She said that in order for fans to do that, she has to cut them out to an extent. She further explained, "And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well."

The actress was also reported to have sworn to have stopped taking pictures and selfies with fans outside of premieres and red carpet events during her interview with Vanity Fair Magazine March 2017 issue saying, "For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life or not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within ten meters. They can see what I am wearing and who I'm with. I just can't give that tracking data."

Though refusing for a picture, she, however, would instead very willing to offer her time and answer every single "Harry Potter" fandom question as she would have to carefully pick her moment to interact with her fans, with the exception of children and she said she cannot bear to say no to them. 

