'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Crossover Fighting Game Announced to a Have New Eight Characters That Release on September 19

After of being in silence, another leak through a video shows a crossover fighting game of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." The brand new trailer confirms that the fabled fighting game series will finally hit on September 19, which will bring the game's first cinematic story mode.

According to IGN, Capcom confirmed that the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will have eight fighters, five fighters from Marvel side and three fighters from Capcom side. The leaked video revealed the fighters includes Ultron, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Chun-Li, Strider Hiryu, and Chris Redfield. Marvel villain Ultron and Sigma, Megaman X's villain will be emerging from the use of the Infinity Gems and called Ultron Sigma.

The "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" new trailer also revealed that the supervillain will be the center of the story game, which Ultron Sigma wanted to wipe out the humanity from both dimensions. However, the Avengers will form a team with the help of Capcom's greatest fighters like Strider Hiryu and Chris Redfield to stop the Ultra Sigma.

Advertisement

The Verge reported that the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will also be out on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. The Deluxe edition will also be out, which the players can get six new DLC playable characters, of which Sigma is one, and two exclusive costumes. The cinematic game will have a cel-shaded aesthetic that makes look more realistic.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be a sort of reboot for Capcom's long-run vs. series of the games. The Deluxe Edition will be out with the price of $200, while die-hard fans who pre-order an edition will get access to two special character skins, the Warrior Thor and Evil Ryu. Meanwhile, "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be cost $60.

The Collector's Edition will be packed with a plastic character of Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Mega Man X, and Chun-Li. It will also filled with six replicas of Infinity Stones and a Steelbook game box.