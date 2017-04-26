Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | Updated at 2:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'PokÃ©mon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 02:08 AM EDT
New Pokemon Go Event Introduces Shiny Pokemon

New Pokemon Go Event Introduces Shiny Pokemon(Photo : Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"Pokémon Go" players are anticipating a brand new event from Niantic's hit mobile game, "Pokémon Go." The augmented reality app is still popular nowadays and is still pretty much taking the world by storm, following its release just last summer.

According to the Birmingham Mail, days after the conclusion of the latest "Pokémon Go" Easter event, Go players are a bit suspicious. Insiders and legit sources have hinted about an update coming in the form of yet another event.

Promisingly for every "Pokémon Go" player, the said event may finally introduce shiny versions of Pokémon that are going to be even harder to catch. Other reasons for the update are also going to address about the huge fluctuations in Pokémon individual values and move sets.

This indicates that the same Pokémon would then have different abilities depending on their trainer's level, which has been a rumor up to now. "Pokémon Go" hub made some explanations, saying that they have received a lot of reports via e-mail and Twitter that the mechanics of wild Pokémon encounters have dramatically changed, most likely due to the preparation of the release of the Shiny Pokémon.

Other "Pokémon Go" players have also reported that wild Pokémon no longer have the same core stats for every player that manages to encounters them. According to these Trainers, the following stats are now unique per player and are determined for that specific player upon entering the encounter.

An article from Mirror also explains that something very similar happened when developer Niantic Labs introduced shiny Pokémon for the very first time. It has also been revealed that "Pokémon Go" users are twice as likely to reach their 10,000-steps-per-day goal as previous.

It also suggests that playing the popular augmented reality apps may also increase people's daily steps. The increase is very much prevalent among young adults that possess very low physical activity levels.

SEE ALSO

Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Update: Free Mega Hero Bundles Coming; Choose One Among The Four Bundles

'PokÃ©mon Sun and Moon' Update: Marshadow Is The Next Legendary Pokemon

'PokÃ©mon GO' Update: Niantic Making Another Effort In Ridding Off Third-party Apps, Banning Third-Party Calculator Users

'PokÃ©mon Go' To Have Three More Massive Updates Planned For The Rest Of 2017

'PokÃ©mon Go' Update: Niantic's Hit Game Passes 650 Million Downloads, New Event Coming To Celebrate Milestone

TagsNiantic, Niantic Labs, Pokemon, Pokemon GO, PokÃ©mon GO Update

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Emma Watson interview Emma Watson private life

Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

After not playing in Game 3, Warrior's Star Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant suffered a left calf strain during Game 1 and is now unlikely to return for the remainder of this series.
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

â€˜Jumanjiâ€™ Sequel Spoilers: â€˜Welcome To The Jungleâ€™ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Donâ€™t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

â€˜Smurfs: The Lost Villageâ€™ Worst Opening Weekend; â€˜Boss Babyâ€™ Remain On Top
Dwayne â€˜The Rockâ€™ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During â€˜Furiousâ€™ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

â€˜The Fate and the Furiousâ€™ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics