'PokÃ©mon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

"Pokémon Go" players are anticipating a brand new event from Niantic's hit mobile game, "Pokémon Go." The augmented reality app is still popular nowadays and is still pretty much taking the world by storm, following its release just last summer.

According to the Birmingham Mail, days after the conclusion of the latest "Pokémon Go" Easter event, Go players are a bit suspicious. Insiders and legit sources have hinted about an update coming in the form of yet another event.

Promisingly for every "Pokémon Go" player, the said event may finally introduce shiny versions of Pokémon that are going to be even harder to catch. Other reasons for the update are also going to address about the huge fluctuations in Pokémon individual values and move sets.

This indicates that the same Pokémon would then have different abilities depending on their trainer's level, which has been a rumor up to now. "Pokémon Go" hub made some explanations, saying that they have received a lot of reports via e-mail and Twitter that the mechanics of wild Pokémon encounters have dramatically changed, most likely due to the preparation of the release of the Shiny Pokémon.

Other "Pokémon Go" players have also reported that wild Pokémon no longer have the same core stats for every player that manages to encounters them. According to these Trainers, the following stats are now unique per player and are determined for that specific player upon entering the encounter.

An article from Mirror also explains that something very similar happened when developer Niantic Labs introduced shiny Pokémon for the very first time. It has also been revealed that "Pokémon Go" users are twice as likely to reach their 10,000-steps-per-day goal as previous.

It also suggests that playing the popular augmented reality apps may also increase people's daily steps. The increase is very much prevalent among young adults that possess very low physical activity levels.