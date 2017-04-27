Death Toll Rises as Protest is Still Going on in Venezuela

Death toll rises in weeks of anti-government and pro-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela. Last Monday three people were killed caused by the said demonstrations thus causing death toll to rise in 26 after weeks of anti-government protests.

The said protest is not just involved with anti-government but has also pro-government participation. Anti-government protesters want the present president Nicolas Maduro to leave his position for they believed that Maduro causes the crisis in their country. They said that Maduro is the reason with the problems arises in their country such as inflation, lack of medical supplies, and criminal cases.

Daily news reported that opposition leaders are blaming the pro-government colectivos for many deaths while the government officials accused the opposition of working with the criminal gangs. Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a nationwide broadcast that right-wing terrorist left Venezuelan families grieving because of their violence.

The political unrest is not slowing down until today, in fact, Maduro called for a dialogue but opposition leaders discarded it as an option. According to MSN news, more than 400 people have been injured and nearly 1,300 were detained after the clashes.

Ortega Diaz showed pain regarding the issue last Tuesday but did not point out the opposition or the government as responsible for bearing the violence. She expresses her rejection of violence as an arm of political actions and politics should not lead to war.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan government threatens to pull out from the Organization of American States as the government's response to the political unrest. OAS scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to debate a proposal by Mexico, Brazil, the US and other 13 countries to discuss the situation in Venezuela. However, Venezuelan foreign minister said that she will initiate withdrawal from OAS as per instruction from Maduro without backing his government