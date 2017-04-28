Samsung Galaxy Note 5 To Receive Android Nougat 7.0; What We Know So Far

Nougat 7.0 is the latest version of Android. Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 5 smartphone back in 2015. The device came equipped with decent specs and ran on Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS. Users of Galaxy Note 5 have been awaiting the next Android update on their smartphones ever since. It seems like the users are finally going to receive the update.

According to reports, T-Mobile is finally dispatching the Android Nougat 7.0 operating system update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 smartphones. The report suggests that the update is being prepared for next week's launch. T-Mobile apparently took to its official Twitter page to announce the news. According to neowin, Android 7.0 is now available for the Note 5 on AT&T.

The impending update seems a little late, as Google is expected to release its Android O version anytime soon too. It is disappointing that the Galaxy Note 5 users will still be stuck on Android 7.0 Nougat by the time the next version already arrives. However, something is better than nothing.

Android Police notes that update will initially come in the form of Over-The-Air release. Additionally, apart from the Galaxy Note 5, the update is also being dispatched for Samsung Smart Switch.

As per reports, the new update will bring new life to the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 smartphone. The flagship smartphone has been among the most favorable devices among the Note series.

After Galaxy Note 5, Samsung decided to skip the number 6 and move on to the 7-series. However, the South-Korea tech giant made the headlines yet again, due to the Note 7 battery fiasco.

All that is in the past since Samsung launched its much-awaited Galaxy S8 and S8+ recently, which has been received positively by its fans. The aforementioned smartphones have managed to garner much attention in a short period of time. Stay tuned for more Android 7.0, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 news and updates.