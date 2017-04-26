Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | Updated at 12:07 PM ET

'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Spinoff Feature The Journey of Hisagi Shuhei Investigating The Tsunayashiro Noble Clan & Soul Society; Premiere on April 28

First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 09:10 AM EDT
"Bleach" is one of the most popular anime but sadly, the manga series has been ended after numerous seasons. Tite Kubo, the creator of the anime reportedly taking time break from creating and releasing new manga chapters. But another spinoff of the anime is set to take the fans into more experience that has yet to be explored and it will start this April 28.

"Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" is a spinoff of "Bleach" created by Ryohgo Narita, who is the author of "Durarara!!!," one of the popular franchise nowadays. Crunchyroll reported that one of the unlikely characters is set to star in the spinoff is Hisagi Shuhei.

For people who isn't familiar who Hisagi Shuhei in "Bleach," he is the editor-in-chief of Seireitei communication, the magazine publicized monthly in Soul Society. He is also the vice captain of squad 9, and can be recognized by his 69 tattoos on his left cheek, who have a patterned choker, and has a spiky hair.

Rangiku Matsumoto will also be featured in the spinoff anime series as the lieutenant from the 10th division. Furthermore, Comicbook has reported that some of the characters in the spinoff will be from the character in "Bleach." And it includes Fullbringers, Arrancar Grimmjow, and the Soul King.

According to the report, "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" will be released twice a month on Shonen Jump+ digital on Fridays. The spinoff series will be about an attempt assassination of the four great noble clans. An unknown Shinigami attacks, a fast growing mysterious religious group in the world and the turmoil of each three realms of existence decaying in the Tsunayashiro family head.

Meanwhile, Hisagi Shuhei will be involving the case from a journalistic point of view. But he doesn't know that he is already trying to tie himself in the fearful secrets of Soul Society. Ryohgo Narita mentioned that he has been working alongside with Tite Kubo regarding with the upcoming spinoff episodes.

"Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" will premiere its first episode this Friday. But for the English readers and mainly fans of "Bleach," English-translated episode will still have to wait for a few days.

