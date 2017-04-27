Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

'Boss Baby' Beaten Up To First Rank; 'The Fate and the Furious' Stay On Top

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 05:55 AM EDT
The previous leading movie in Weekend box office "Boss Baby" was beaten up with fastest and furious cars of Universal studios. The One Race Films "The Fate of the Furious" was now taking the place of DreamWorks Animation film.

It seems "The Fate and the Furious" was not having a hard time to place on top and easily beaten up the "Boss Baby" in their opening day since it gained the most higher grossing movies this week. Besides of the achieving total gross of the film, it continued to race next in every movie theaters.

The prequel film of "The Fate and the Furious," "Furious 7" did not make it into US theaters but gained its accomplishment from international viewing. On Digital Trends report, "Furious 7" film gained a $900 million gross worldwide throughout the weekend and assume to raise up in the next day with $1 billion.

As expected, "Furious 7" was reported as the record-holder since it gained $353 million over the country in 11-week of their opening and move up into $1.5 billion globally. While the newest "Fast and the Furious" film "The Fate and the Furious" made up into China, in fact, it was recorded as the second highest viewing for U.S movie.

Moreover, "Boss Baby" was still on the second rank for "The Fate and the Furious" take place on the first which gained $163.5 million in US movie theater. The "Fast & Furious 8" was reported as one of the top movies in China, claimed by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, "Boss Baby" was in its new place followed by "Beauty and the Beast" which change the position last week. While "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2" is on its way to challenge the first movie hit in Weekend box office "The Fate and the Furious."

The DreamWorks Animation film "Boss Baby" already meet a new challenger and was beaten up by its movable rank. But "The Fate and the Furious" must not feel comfortable since there is a new movie to hit on theater.

