Selena Gomez Sports Shorter Hair Again After Getting A Lob Just A Month Ago

Selena Gomez loves to surprise her fans and this time it's her rumored new haircut. The singer's latest social media photo sported her hair shorter than it already is.



According to Mail Online, Selena Gomez shared a photo on her Instagram account with her hair all short and sweet. She looked sexy in a bathrobe while her hair is all wet and wavy.



Last month, Selena Gomez sported her new Lob-cut when she cut down her long waist-length locks. However, in her recent Instagram click, many noticed that her hair length barely passed the chin level.



Seems like Selena Gomez is all into changes and makeovers post her rehab stint. The "Hands to Myself" hitmaker shared two pictures in which she was standing in front of a wall.



Many believe that it looked like test shots for an upcoming project. Fans praised the new look in the comments and are excited to hear why Selena Gomez decided to cut her hair again within a month.



Selena Gomez is currently enjoying all the success from "13 Reasons Why". She is the producer of Netflix series that deals with teenage depression, anxiety, rape, and suicide.

More on Selena Gomez, the actress recently posted pictures of her mini union with the cast of hit TV series "Wizards of the Waverly Place".



As previously reported by Latin Post, the singer's on-screen brother David Henrie's got married this week and the former co-stars shared the pics reminiscing the old days."Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married," Latin Post quoted Selena Gomez's Instagram. "Even though we for sure knew it would be him first". May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!"



Selena Gomez added that she is over the moon to meet her old cast members after so many years. Actors Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle and David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo in the Disney TV series also posted photos of the wedding on their social media platform.