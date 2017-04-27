Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Attend Houston Rockets Game; Tyga Is Old News

The rumors of Kylie Jenner dating rapper Travis Scott is taking new heights as the pair is seen spending more time together. After Coachella, the pair went to a Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.



According to ET, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted sitting at courtside. However, they weren't holding hands like they did in Coachella but they enjoyed the game and cheered for the Rockets.



Kylie Jenner looked stunning even in her casual attire. The 19-year old wore an oversized red T-shirt, with jeans and Nike sneakers.



Neither Kylie Jenner nor the rapper commented on their relationship but sources revealed to E! News that it may be too early to confirm anything. Seems like Tyga is now old news for the young model.



"They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," E! News quoted the source. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."



Another source told ET that its difficult to understand what's going on between Kylie Jenner and Tyga. They have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since they started dating.



Reportedly, Kylie Jenner has broken up with Tyga multiple times only to reconcile later, however, this time it's official. Many people don't believe her since this has happened so many times before.



Tyga has officially moved out of her ex's house and into his own place. Seems like Kylie Jenner is trying to move on with her life as well.



Tyga, on the other hand, has been spotted hanging out with Scott Disick and friends. Following his break up with Kylie Jenner, he was also seen hanging out with model Jordan Ozuna.



Fans claimed that Ozuna is Kylie Jenner look-alike and rumors were rife whether this is a rebound relationship or not. The model later announced via social media that they are not dating and are just friends.

