'Pokémon Go' Update: Niantic Now Accepts New Portal Requests, Sues Milwaukee County For Law Violations

In the latest "Pokémon Go" updates, it looks like players of the hit augmented reality game will soon enjoy more PokeStops as developer Niantic Labs has announced the re-opening of their new portal request. The said project is called Operation Portal Recon and it now allows Ingress players to submit a brand new portal request in Brazil and Korea.

According to iSports Times, since Ingress uses similar data of real-world location as Pokémon Go, it wouldn't be all that surprising if "Pokémon Go" gets the same changes as well. As soon as these changes will be made the new portal submissions, Pokémon Go players can now catch more Pokémon than ever before.

In addition, they will now have higher chances to acquire region-exclusive Pokémon in both countries, which are Ferfetch'd and Heracross. The latest update will also add 9000 new PokeStops, making refilling a player's Pokeballs and buying healing potions a lot easier.

In other news, the Wisconsin Gazette has reported that the Milwaukee County is currently being sued by Niantic Labs for enforcing a law against "Pokémon Go" and its players. According to the report, players are required to get a permit for playing Pokémon Go in their parks.

This caused the game's developer, Niantic, to present a lawsuit against the county for their unconstitutional new law. The company claims that the new ordinance is violating the first amendment of the country and requests that the said county ceases the enforcement of that law.

According to the ordinance that was passed last month, "Pokémon GO" players that flocked to their parks to play the game has left it with so much trash and litter. As a result, the county had to pass the bill in order to get all the trash cleaned.

Now, the county has required players to secure a permit to play the first before they are allowed to play the game in the park. What's worst is that the said permit can cost from $100 up to $1,000 depending on the space that is occupied in the park when playing the game.