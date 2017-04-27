Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

OnePlus 5 to Feature Dual Camera Setup; Plus More Specs, Details Here!

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 02:44 AM EDT
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Interview

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Interview(Photo : Getty Images)

It was now confirmed that OnePlus' flagship killer will be dubbed as OnePlus 5 and now leak renders of the said handset has indicated that it will flaunt dual rear camera setup.

According to The Indian Express, the flagship killer OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup based on the leaked images that have surfaced online. Nevertheless, the sensors on the camera are not yet known, yet the render reveals a vertical rear-facing snapper arrangement on the left.

It was also noticed that familiar antenna lines that were seen on OnePlus 3 and 3T seem to be missing from the rear portion of the OnePlus 5. But then, it was also mentioned that the handset will sport the same aluminum brushed design at the back that will be paired with metal frames.

Moreover, the most visible features missing from the back of the OnePlus 5 is the fingerprint scanner. This could basically mean that OnePlus could incorporate the sensor either embedded in the display or in the home button.

Aside from that, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be engineered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that will be paired with an enormous 6 GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. The front camera of the handset is said to be 16-megapixel, which is the same as the one can be found on OnePlus 3T. The upcoming OnePlus flagship killer is also believed to will sport a 5.5-inch screen, though the resolution is not known at this moment.

In separate news, Android Central has mentioned that the upcoming flagship handset from the Chinese smartphone maker will be named as OnePlus 5. This was due to Tetraphobia, the fear of the number 4; which is a common superstitious belief in Asian countries. In Chinese culture, this number is reflected as unlucky as it sounds similar to the Mandarin word for "death."

As for the release date, the same news outlet has noted that the OnePlus 5 will make its first appearance within the next two months. It was planned to have a simultaneous release in China and India.

 

 

 

