iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak by Pangu Could Be Released Next Week; Apple Releases 4th Beta Update for iOS 10.3.2

Finally, for over numbers of trying to build another functional jailbroken iOS 10, China's most renowned group of programmers may finally ready to release a universal iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool. The team has previously been trying to build the thing but due to constant roll out updates of Apple to its current operating system, they constantly failed.

Now, Pangu, the impressive Chinese hacking group reportedly so close to obtaining their goal, to create a universal iOS jailbreak. According to WCCFtech, the group demonstrated the new iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak in the latest iPhone 7. In the video, the group shows that the device is in the state called "liberation."

To attain liberation phase, the device needed the help of Cydia, the package manager mobile application. According to the report, Cydia is essential in installing various applications to jailbroken iPhones. Reports speculated that Pangu's iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak may come in next week if there aren't any problems coming their way.

Despite the reported setbacks, people who have tried the Pangu's iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak have claimed that the tool runs well also on Apple's other iOS devices having a 64-bit system. Along with the recent developments of Pangu's iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak, some says that the update may wary as the new tool may have its own setbacks.

The news may already have reached the giant company, so, Apple recently released its fourth beta for the device iOS 10.3.2. According to the report, the newly released beta by the company follows the third version that was released last week. It was also announced that the third beta is now ready for download, MacRumors has reported.

As per reports, users of iPhone may download the previous beta over-the-air or on the either Apple's Developer. Though the recent third beta is now available, reports conclude that users of iPhone may not expect as the updates may only fix minor bugs and added security features.