Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

The steamy screen presence made by "Fifty Shades of Grey" stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are certainly impacting its fans. However, much speculation has been raised regarding their relationship off-screen. The couple has been rumored to dating ever since they started filming for the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie franchise.

Given that Jamie Dornan is "happily married" to Amelia Warner, the former has been quick to deny any love-affair rumors between him and his co-star Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, has been pretty open about her relationship with Jamie Dornan. According to a report published by Metro, she was heard sharing her experience filming steamy scenes with Jamie Dornan. She apparently told Ok! Magazine that her friendship with Jamie Dornan was one of the fastest and closest relationships that she has made in her life.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson added by saying that even though she has known Jamie Dornan for a short period of time, she loves, trusts and relies on him completely. Such controversial statements made by Dakota Johnson have sent the fans in a type of mixed-feelings frenzy, not knowing what to believe.

Additionally, Dakota Johnson was even reported as calling Jamie Dornan, her dream partner who has supported her all throughout. While her statements clearly indicate the closeness she shares with her co-star, Jamie Dornan is of another opinion altogether. Protecting his marriage to Amelia Warner, he has many-a-times brushed off any alleged rumors of him cheating on the latter.

According to a report published by The Cosmopolitan, Jamie Dornan has said most of the dating rumors surrounding him are false. He has said that around eighty percent of the people he is reported to have dated are false.

The duo is currently filming for the next installation of "Fifty Shades of Grey." The latest part of the movie has done well among the audience too. Stay tuned for more Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan updates.