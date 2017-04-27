Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | Updated at 10:01 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Xiaomi Coming Soon in the US market shelves in 2019

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 09:51 AM EDT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Interview & Company Operations

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Interview & Company Operations(Photo : Getty Images)

Xiaomi has been exclusive for the Chinese market but now, the said smartphone brand is expected to become obtainable in the US two years from now.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi recently unveiled its newest flagship device; Mi 6. But then, the fans of Mi lineup in the US and Europe need to look for unofficial channels for them to be able to purchase the new device. Moreover, Senior VP Wang Xiang of Xiaomi has revealed that the company really wanted to expand to the Western world. But then, he also stated that working with carriers will be difficult and the tech giant also desires to bring technology to developing markets.

Furthermore, in an interview with CNET Xiang has stated that the Chinese manufacturer's phone will be released in the US in two years, if not sooner. It has been noticeable that the new timeline was pushed back two years from the former target which emphasizes the difficulties in entering the US.

It can be recalled that Xiaomi already built its reputation on manufacturing quality smartphones and selling them at low prices. In fact, it has won fans along its journey, but then most Americans haven't heard of Xiaomi. The startup's model of selling its handsets right away through its website doesn't translate well in the US since most of the smartphone owners are obtaining their gadgets through their carriers.

But for the avid phone fans and tech savvy consumers, they are waiting for Xiaomi's arrival in the US. Now, it seems that the startup will move carefully. In fact, it was during the January's CES tech show in Las Vegas, when Xiaomi then-global-chief Hugo Barra has claimed that the company's plan to launch stateside in 2017.

The same news media outlet also reveals that Xiaomi would be the latest Chinese tech company that endeavor enter the US markets. It was perceived that other players have seen mixed success. ZTE and Alcatel are one of those but later on downgraded to the budget end of the range. Meanwhile big global players like Huawei can hardly get its products into the US. OnePlus also follow the trail of entering the US market which indicated that any new player could get lost in the shuffle.

At the end of the interview, Wang stated that the company is not in a hurry to enter the US markets since they don't want to disappoint the fans. Aside from that, Xiaomi also faces pressure in its home market since it slipped from third place to fifth place last year.

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Xiaomi Mi Panoramic, 360-Degree Camera Revealed

Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus to be Released on April 16; Prices, Features, Specs, Details Revealed!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Color Variant Available Soon this March: Specs, Features, Details Here!

OnePlus 5 Updates:All-Glass Design For Premium Look, IP68 Rating Likely

OnePlus 5 Reveals Specs Including 23-Megapixel Dual Camera, and More!

TagsXiaomi, US Market, ZTE, alcatel, Xiaomi 2019

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

"Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction in Disney California opens next month.
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics