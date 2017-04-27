Xiaomi Coming Soon in the US market shelves in 2019

Xiaomi has been exclusive for the Chinese market but now, the said smartphone brand is expected to become obtainable in the US two years from now.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi recently unveiled its newest flagship device; Mi 6. But then, the fans of Mi lineup in the US and Europe need to look for unofficial channels for them to be able to purchase the new device. Moreover, Senior VP Wang Xiang of Xiaomi has revealed that the company really wanted to expand to the Western world. But then, he also stated that working with carriers will be difficult and the tech giant also desires to bring technology to developing markets.

Furthermore, in an interview with CNET Xiang has stated that the Chinese manufacturer's phone will be released in the US in two years, if not sooner. It has been noticeable that the new timeline was pushed back two years from the former target which emphasizes the difficulties in entering the US.

It can be recalled that Xiaomi already built its reputation on manufacturing quality smartphones and selling them at low prices. In fact, it has won fans along its journey, but then most Americans haven't heard of Xiaomi. The startup's model of selling its handsets right away through its website doesn't translate well in the US since most of the smartphone owners are obtaining their gadgets through their carriers.

But for the avid phone fans and tech savvy consumers, they are waiting for Xiaomi's arrival in the US. Now, it seems that the startup will move carefully. In fact, it was during the January's CES tech show in Las Vegas, when Xiaomi then-global-chief Hugo Barra has claimed that the company's plan to launch stateside in 2017.

The same news media outlet also reveals that Xiaomi would be the latest Chinese tech company that endeavor enter the US markets. It was perceived that other players have seen mixed success. ZTE and Alcatel are one of those but later on downgraded to the budget end of the range. Meanwhile big global players like Huawei can hardly get its products into the US. OnePlus also follow the trail of entering the US market which indicated that any new player could get lost in the shuffle.

At the end of the interview, Wang stated that the company is not in a hurry to enter the US markets since they don't want to disappoint the fans. Aside from that, Xiaomi also faces pressure in its home market since it slipped from third place to fifth place last year.