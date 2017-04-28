‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’: New Playable Characters, Attacks, Costumers & Quests But No New Story Mode

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3 is now out and it looks like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game is getting a facelift but with something lacking that fans have been waiting for all. According to recent reports, the DLC Pack 3 has new content originally from the Dragon Ball series but does not have new story arcs

The new DLC Pack 3 has a number of new content perfect for avid fans of the series. Saiyan Island reported three new playable characters like Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black, Bojack and Zamasu. The half Shinjin, half Saiyan Zamasu was the first original bad guy of the series but this will be the first time he will be introduced in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Bojack on the other hand is a pirate character from "Bojack Unbound." Together with Zamasu and SSJ Rose, there will be a total of 126 characters in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" game. And aside from the new characters, there are three new parallel quests too along with five new attacks in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3. New poses and new costumes, possibly from the new characters too are also available.

Advertisement

Meanwhile DL Compare said that players who are into the latest "Dragon Ball Super" anime will surely be able to relate to the latest "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" updates since most of the characters and content came from the series. There are also reports that this DB Super Pack 3 is the second to the last update that this game will ever receive.

From the latest datamining for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for PC, the final DLC pack will be Pack 4. This update will include characters like Vegito Blue and Future Trunks or Super Saiyan Rage. The "Goku Black Arc" and the "Future Earth" stage will be included. There are no reports yet when DLC Pack 4 will be released.