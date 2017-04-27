Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | Updated at 11:09 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple iOS 11 to Enhanced Siri, FaceTime Group Video Calls & More Features; Set To Launch Later, 2017

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 10:42 AM EDT
iOS 11 - Top 30 Features Wishlist

iOS 11 - Top 30 Features Wishlist(Photo : Youtube/EverythingApplePro)

Following the rumored release date of iPhone 8 suggested in reports to be on September, Apple can now be working really hard for the iOS 11 to get ready. Loyal users of Apple are now keen to know what the forthcoming operating system may offer.

According to the report, with the June start date of Apple's Annual World Wide Developer Conference, the public is now excited what the iOS 11 to offer when Apple revealed the upcoming operating system, 9TO5Mac has reported.

One of the hinted improvised feature to set in the iOS 11, is the Siri. Typically, Siri hasn't changed at all since 2011 when it first debuted in iPhone 4s. Speculations now buzzing around the internet suggesting that the Apple is now partnering with a team in Cambridge U.K to develop and update the Siri.

Apple's assistant can't be denied as it is one of the most left behind technology in some companies like the Google and Amazon. The report suggests that a 2017 11 iOS update is rumored to come with a natural sounding voice or just a third-party integration.

Speculations also suggest that iOS 11 may also feature an upgraded FaceTime group video calls. Again, the previous iOS version contends its users, unlike other apps like the messenger, Google Hangouts, and the skype. Both have feature group video calls.

Other users of iPhone who wanted to have iOS 11 to feature are the customizable default apps. Many have wished that Apple would actually allow iOS users to choose and customize default apps something that is different from Apple's preinstalled stock apps.

Also, when Apple introduces the 3D touch in iPhone 6s, the company limits the power of the feature and it doesn't exemplify and enhanced the experience of its users. And this is what the users to improve, they wanted to navigate even more the 3D touch feature, New Atlas has reported.

In the reports, it is unlikely for Apple to change its timeline released, as the iPhone 7 was released in September. But if Apple is having a hard time and has manufacturing issues, then iOS 11 could actually delayed and hinted an October or November launch date.

SEE ALSO

iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak by Pangu Could Be Released Next Week; Apple Releases 4th Beta Update for iOS 10.3.2

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers: Oliver & Felicity Talks About What Happened and the Real Reason of Breakup; EP Hinted Felicity Quit Team Arrow

Kylie Jenner Was Totally Over With Tyga; 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' Star Spotted Cuddling Up Travis Scott

Beyonce's 'Formation Scholars' Chosen Berklee, Parsons, Spelman, & Howard University For Young Women To Enroll For 2017-2018 School Year

'Final Fantasy XV' Roll Out 2 New Weapons, Stable-mode Feature & More for PS4 Players; Square Enix & 'Terra Battle' Dev to Launch New Event

TagsiOS 11, Apple, Siri, FaceTime Group Video Call, iphone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

"Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction in Disney California opens next month.
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics