Apple iOS 11 to Enhanced Siri, FaceTime Group Video Calls & More Features; Set To Launch Later, 2017

Following the rumored release date of iPhone 8 suggested in reports to be on September, Apple can now be working really hard for the iOS 11 to get ready. Loyal users of Apple are now keen to know what the forthcoming operating system may offer.

According to the report, with the June start date of Apple's Annual World Wide Developer Conference, the public is now excited what the iOS 11 to offer when Apple revealed the upcoming operating system, 9TO5Mac has reported.

One of the hinted improvised feature to set in the iOS 11, is the Siri. Typically, Siri hasn't changed at all since 2011 when it first debuted in iPhone 4s. Speculations now buzzing around the internet suggesting that the Apple is now partnering with a team in Cambridge U.K to develop and update the Siri.

Apple's assistant can't be denied as it is one of the most left behind technology in some companies like the Google and Amazon. The report suggests that a 2017 11 iOS update is rumored to come with a natural sounding voice or just a third-party integration.

Speculations also suggest that iOS 11 may also feature an upgraded FaceTime group video calls. Again, the previous iOS version contends its users, unlike other apps like the messenger, Google Hangouts, and the skype. Both have feature group video calls.

Other users of iPhone who wanted to have iOS 11 to feature are the customizable default apps. Many have wished that Apple would actually allow iOS users to choose and customize default apps something that is different from Apple's preinstalled stock apps.

Also, when Apple introduces the 3D touch in iPhone 6s, the company limits the power of the feature and it doesn't exemplify and enhanced the experience of its users. And this is what the users to improve, they wanted to navigate even more the 3D touch feature, New Atlas has reported.

In the reports, it is unlikely for Apple to change its timeline released, as the iPhone 7 was released in September. But if Apple is having a hard time and has manufacturing issues, then iOS 11 could actually delayed and hinted an October or November launch date.