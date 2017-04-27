Neuralink: Elon Musk Company To Link Human Brains With Computers

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk wants to link the human brain with computers using Neuralink. Neuralink is Elon Musk's latest investment company, and it is in the business of creating micron-sized devices.

According to Musk, Neuralink is trying to bring a technology that helps with brain injuries. This device might be available to medical professionals in four years.

Musk made it clear that the concept is very confusing, and could be best understood by consensual telepathy. Neuralink is Musk's third venture, after Tesla and SpaceX.

Advertisement

Musk's announcement followed Facebook's own announcement of building a sensor that would enable users to type a hundred words per minute using brainwaves.Facebook suggested that it might build a non-invasive sensor for that purpose.

Facebook scientists and executives say that linking with the brain would allow many virtual reality related boundaries to disappear, as a VR device can directly interface itself with the brain to display virtual objects. While the project is ambitious, it is very plausible that the world might one day actually use it.

Musk too has shown interest in interfacing with the brain and using artificial intelligence. According to Musk, computers in the near future will become very powerful and would require humans to adopt "neural laces" to keep up with the computing power of tomorrow's supercomputers.

According to Musk, human brains are more than capable of processing two things at once, however, gets limited by the body into a compressed data rate called "speech of typing", which might be eliminated using a second brain interface. This would allow people to communicate with each other conceptually without data compression of speech.

Elon Musk also stated that the technology isn't easy to produce and regulate, and would require eight to ten years before it is available to the normal man without any disabilities. This long period of time is subject to change and depends on how well-disabled people use it.

Neuralink was previously a medical research company, and Musk has stated that he plans on funding the company by himself.