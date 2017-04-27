Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8 Powerful Enough to Run Windows 10

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017
(Photo : Getty Images)

Samsung's latest flagship is the Galaxy S8, and it is powerful enough to run Windows 10. Ever since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung has been trying hard to get back their market share. The result of the work that Samsung has put in its upcoming smartphones is Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017 and the South Korean company has unveiled it on March 29. The smartphone has received critical acclaim for its futuristic all-screen design. The smartphone is also a powerhouse and bests the Galaxy S7 Edge in everything.

Apart from being a high-end smartphone, the S8 can do many things. It has an HDR AMOLED curved screen which makes all the difference while playing games and watching videos, as the screen provides great levels of contrasts and vivid colors. The S8 also comes with a dock that enables the user to use the phone just like a personal computer.

For the S8 to do so many tasks at once, it needs the best processor of 2017. The Galaxy S8 comes with its ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC for the US, and also comes with an Exynos 8895 SoC variant as well. Qualcomm has confirmed that it will be releasing a mobile Windows 10 PC running on its SnapDragon 835 SoC available from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Qualcomm believes that working on PC OS compatibility at the side would bring smartphone technologies to the portable PC. Things like Gigabit LTE and battery-saver would be available to Windows 10. Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 can already run a virtualized Windows 10 desktop using the Samsung desktop experience, commonly known as the DeX.

The Galaxy S8 can run normal Windows 10 apps along with Win32 apps as a virtual machine. Qualcomm has shown that there is a thin line between mobile computing and workstation computing, and that line is disappearing very fast.

 

 

