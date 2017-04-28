Orlando Bloom Slips Out Racial Slur On Radio One Live; BBC Apologizes To Listeners

Orlando Bloom is facing the heat after he accidently slipped out a racial slur during his live interview on Radio One. The BBC has since apologized after many fans showed their displeasure.



As per Mail Online, Orlando Bloom appeared on BBC Radio Live hosted by Nick Grimshaw. During the interview, the actor said the word "pikey" while millions of people were tuned in.



"Pikey" is a derogatory term used for a gypsy or traveler. The channel immediately issued an apology followed by Orlando Bloom also stating he didn't mean anything by it.



"As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air," Mail Online quoted a BBC spokesperson. "We apologized to listeners afterward for any offense caused."



Orlando Bloom said the word in the context of doing his own stunts. The 40-year old was whether he prefers to do his own action sequences and not use a stunt double.Orlando Bloom replied that he still is a "pikey" from Kent. He used the word once again before stating that people don't want to get on the wrong side of him.



The "Pirate of the Caribbean" actor later clarified that he didn't mean to be offensive by it. Orlando Bloom told BBC that he is from Kent and was surrounded by cool and interesting characters. He mentioned that he was not throwing a dig at anyone and was being very respectful.



As per the Independent, listeners were not convinced, though. Many tweeted that Orlando Bloom was born and brought in a rich family in Canterbury. He attended the prestigious boarding school, St Edmunds. Therefore, using the derogatory term didn't need to happen.



BBC Interview Nick Grimshaw also stated that it's always fun and great to have Orlando Bloom. However, if listeners felt uncomfortable because of what the actor said earlier on, then apologies are in order.

