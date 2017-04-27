Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Abby Miller, Former 'Dance Mom' Instructor Determine To Kepp Her Weight Loss after Surgery; Blaming the Reality show Producers for Overweight

Apr 27, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Lee Miller Fights Back Tears While Talking About Quitting 'Dance Moms'

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Lee Miller Fights Back Tears While Talking About Quitting 'Dance Moms'(Photo : Youtube/Entertainment Tonight)

"Dance Moms" instructor and choreographer Abby Lee Miller recently undergoes weight loss surgery. Also, Miller blames the "Dance Moms" producer for keeping her overweight.

According to Daily News has reported, the "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller had lost 80 percent of her stomach size after she went into a gastric sleeve surgery last week. The source also said that Abby Miller was reaching out to get her shape back but she didn't get any support from "Dance Moms" production staff.

Abby Miller surgery was operated by Dr. Michael Russo at the Smart Dimensions Surgical Center. Furthermore, Abby Miller explained the reason why she came to the decision of going into a gastric sleeve surgery.

According to People, Abby Miller said she was reaching out to aim her shape back before she faces her trial in May. However, Abby Miller was hoping that the surgery will give her a fresh start from her life career.

Miller is currently facing sentencing after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud as well as a charge of trying to smuggle $120,000. The "Dance Mom" instructor will probably be facing two and a half years in prison as well as a hefty fine.

Meanwhile, she reportedly quit the "Dance Moms" show in March after she accused the producer of the show that she wasn't treated well. However, Abby Miller is still willing to return to the show and open to do other reality TV shows.

The 50-year-old dance instructor began to experienced several legal issues in the year 2014 which one of the dancers of "Dance Moms" sued Abby Miller charging assault. However, Abby Miller admitted the accusation as she was waiting for upcoming sentenced.

Abby Miller began to appear in the 2011 lifetime reality television show "Dance Moms" which the show is on its seventh season and has had 187 episodes so far. "Dance Moms" follows the practice session and performance competitions of teenage students of the Abby Lee Miller dance company.

