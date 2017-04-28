SpaceX Sees Clear Skies For Sunday’s NRO Launch; Elon Musk’s Boring Machines Arrive In SpaceX HQ In California

SpaceX will see bright clear skies on Sunday as it goes for a clandestine mission for the National Reconnaissance Office on Sunday. Meanwhile, a large tunnel boring machine arrives in SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The machine is about 400 feet long and 26 feet in diameter part of SpaceX and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk's startup the "Boring Company."

The launch on Sunday will be a milestone for SpaceX since this is the first time it will work for the NRO to launch spy satellites. Previous SpaceX missions included launching communications satellites for various companies around the globe as well as GPS satellites. The secretive mission is the latest and will be expected to launch at the 39A pad in a window that opens 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Florida Today reported that if Sunday's SpaceX mission would be delayed, Monday's launch will be greeted with upper-level cloudiness over the Kennedy Space Center. Tuesday's hotfire tests showed that Falcon 9 was ready and so are SpaceX's team. The launch will surely be a resounding success with clear weather on the horizon.

And as SpaceX gears up for the NRO satellite launch on Sunday, Elon Musk is ready to go deep underground with his tunnel boring machines. Musk announced earlier this year that he had a plan to reduce traffic and to improve travel from one place to another using tunnels. He added that digging 50 feet below the ground was the only way to go and that he would launch a company aptly titled the "Boring Company" to get things started.

Musk said that he would purchase a used Herrenknecht machine which was in Washington in February. It is not clear though if the machine delivered in California today was the same machine he was referring to, Electrek reported. The SpaceX CEO said that they plan to dig into a the parking lot about 50 feet below before they move horizontally so they won't disrupt any sewage or gas line.

The SpaceX owner described the tunnels as a vast underground network for transportation for cars and for hyperloop. He also explained that the "Boring Company" is an independent company will not be a subsidiary of Tesla or SpaceX.