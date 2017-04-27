'Pirates of the Caribbean' Star Johnny Depp in Full Costume Surprised Fans in Disneyland; Co-director Hinted Captain Jack Lost his Mojo

What a wonderful night for Disney goers as the Pirate of the Caribbean ride just got real. The star of the film itself surprised everyone in a most epic way as Johnny Depp suddenly popped out into the play.

Everyone was caught off guard as the real Captain Jack Sparrow appeared and surprised the people in theme park fans in California. People quickly put out their devices and took a video then posted it on social media where the Depp can be seen on a full costume, shouting to the visitors and waving a sword, CNN has reported.

Furthermore, in the video, the 53-year-old actor, Johnny Depp can be seen running up and down in the balcony above the entrance to the ride in Anaheim where the Pirate of the Caribbean was inspired. The veteran actor comes a month away from the release of the fifth installment of one of the most successful franchises in the industry.

Meanwhile, in the fifth installment of the franchise Japanese trailer, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is different. It revealed the long awaited comeback of Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. A Lot of fans were shocked as the trailer confirms the cameo rumors of Knightley after ten years of absence, Games Radar has reported.

Aside from the most anticipated comeback of Keira Knightley in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Orlando Bloom is also set to return again as Will Turner. Also, Javier Bardem will join the fifth installment as Captain Armando Salazar, the undead pirate hunter.

Moreover, Kaya Scodelario, a newcomer who will play the character of Carnia Smyth - an astronaut. And the stalwarts in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Kevin McNally as Gibbs, while Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa.

More news in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," according to Joachim Ronning, co-director of the film. He stated that Jack has lost his luck, his way, and his horizon, he is simple Jack Sparrowman as Captain Jack is nowhere to be found.

But things clearly to turn around and obviously will regain his mojo. The fifrth installment is set to release on May 26, 2017.