‘The Last Of Us 2’ Latest Update: New PS4 Details Revealed

"The Last of Us 2" has still not got a release date for PlayStation 4, but the latest news is that a Westworld actress had joined the voice cast. Shannon Woodward, who plays Elsie in Westworld is now part of the game and fans will be hearing her voice more often once the game is out.

Naughty Dog has released more images of the cast and production, and it turns out that "The Last of Us 2" is going to be an epic surprise to all gamers. The first part was a huge success and Naughty Dog had seen an incredible increase in new players. Woodward shared a picture of her on social media saying that she is over excited to work for the game as per the Express.

Other new images show the game's creative director Neil Druckmann and co-writer Halley Gross riding a mount prop while wielding a shotgun for motion capture. Fans of the original game will be able to see the return of horseback fighting sequences in the Last of Us 2, which will hopefully be widely expanded in the sequel.

"Last of Us 2" does not have a release date as of yet. However, fans think that the game will not arrive for at least another year, and this is because Naughty Dog announced it at PSX 2016. The 2017 "The Last of Us Part 2" will definitely arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 4 as per iSport Times.

There is no doubt that Neil Druckmann will be directing "The Last of Us 2" and not Bruce Straley. Druckmann told fans to trust the studio and the game will surely be out and there is no space for disappointment. He also revealed that since the original game is based on love the sequel is going to be the opposite as it will be based on hate.