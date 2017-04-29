Orlando Bloom Spotted With A New Woman Following His ‘Pikey’ Controversy

Following his racial slur controversy, Orlando Bloom has been spotted with a mystery woman in London. Seems like the actor has moved on from ex Katy Perry and is ready for a relationship now.



As per Mail Online, Orlando Bloom was seen enjoying a dinner date in London recently and he was not alone. Rumors are rife that the actor might be taking some time off from his busy career and has started casually dating.



Orlando Bloom has been the center of controversy this week after uttering derogatory term "pikey" during a live interview. The word is slang to describe a gypsy or a traveler.



As previously reported by Latin Post, Orlando Bloom appeared on BBC Radio One Live this week. While in the middle of the conversation he used "pikey" twice to describe himself.



Fans were pretty offended and shocked because of the whole ordeal and expressed their discomfort immediately. Following the outcry, BBC issued an official apology to the listeners.



"As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air," Mail Online quoted a BBC spokesperson. "We apologized to listeners afterward for any offense caused."



When the question was posed to Orlando Bloom about whether he does his own stunts or not, the 40-year old called himself a "pikey" from Kent. He again said the word out loud and added that people would not like to be on the wrong side of him.



After the BBC apology, the "Pirate of the Caribbean" actor came forward and mentioned that he was not belittling anyone. Orlando Bloom added that he was being very respectful.



Fans have since slammed the actor by pointing out that Orland Bloom was born and raised in a rich family in Canterbury. He later attended independent day and boarding school, St Edmunds, thus, cannot call himself a "pikey".

